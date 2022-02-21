Ski results

After two days of racing for the Wisconsin Nordic skiing state championship held in Cable, CANSKI team member and Washburn High School senior Sean Meeker finished 34th overall among 132 skiers. Senior Victor Hart placed 54th, and Stasz Kaszuba (pictured here) was 92nd. Also competing in the race for the Drummond ski team were sophomore Sam Tuttle and senior Devan Arthur. (Contributed photo)

