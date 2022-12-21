Oredocker gymnastics

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

It was an easy win for the Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team when it hosted a short-handed Rhinelander Hodags squad on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Bretting Community Center.

Numerous 'Dockers came through with strong performances as Jaycee Erickson, Leanna Lipske, Tessa McFarlane, Brianna Quaderer, Ali Vittone and Ella Pearson all scored points in at least one of four events — vault, bars, beam and floor. 

