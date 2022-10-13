Displaying consistent improvement over the season, it was nonetheless a bittersweet ending in Heart O' North Conference games on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for both the Ashland Oredockers and Washburn Castle Guards soccer teams as each closed home matches this season with ties. Washburn, which stood at 6-4-1 in the HON going into a Thursday, Oct. 13 matchup at Hayward (0-9-1), the results from which were unavailable, played Cumberland (6-4-1) to a 1-1 finish. Meanwhile, the Oredockers, 3-6-2, battled Barron (6-4-1) to a 0-0 standoff. Like Washburn, the 'Dockers returned to action at Cumberland on Thursday with scores too late to report. Both teams trail undefeated Spooner/Shell Lake in the HON, which has already secured the conference title. The 'Guards sit in second place, while Ashland rests in the seventh spot. Thursday night's games marked the end of the regular season for both teams, who each will compete in the WIAA tournament on Thursday, Oct. 20. Ashland will enter in Division 3 as a No. 7 seed, traveling to Rhinelander to play the No. 2 seeded Hodags in a regional semifinal game. Washburn, which finished in the sectional finals of Division 4 last season, will enter the tournament this year as a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seeded Cumberland. Under the tournament's single elimination format, both teams must win to advance to regional finals scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22. (Photos by Paul Barnes)
