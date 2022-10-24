...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Some higher gale force gusts will be possible
as well, mainly mid morning into the afternoon and closer to
shore.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Ashland Oredockers junior runner Addy Bauer made good on the promise she showed throughout the 2022 season, placing fourth as an individual at the WIAA D2 Rice Lake cross country sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, to qualify for the D2 state championships.
Bauer covered the 5K course in a time of 20:14.10. The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, with D2 female runners taking off at 12:40 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.