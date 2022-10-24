CC


(Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

 Kelly Randolph

Ashland Oredockers junior runner Addy Bauer made good on the promise she showed throughout the 2022 season, placing fourth as an individual at the WIAA D2 Rice Lake cross country sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, to qualify for the D2 state championships.

Bauer covered the 5K course in a time of 20:14.10. The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, with D2 female runners taking off at 12:40 p.m.

