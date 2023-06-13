The Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team advanced to the WIAA D3 state tournament by taking down its bitter rival the Rice Lake Warriors in a 3-0 sectional final victory in Medford on Saturday. It’s a young team with just three seniors among its roster of 23, and Head Coach Jonny BeBeau — who has guided the ‘Dockers to state in three of the past four seasons — did not hold back in his praise for his athletic, stingy 19-2-2 team, which allowed just 12 goals on the year.

“Every time you qualify for state it is pure joy and pride,” he said. “You can never take a trip to state for granted. You have to be perfect in the playoffs. I am so proud of this group. To be among the top four teams in D3 is nothing short of what they deserve. They worked hard all season to perform the way they did in the sectional semifinal (a 4-1 victory over Rhinelander at Northland College on Thursday, June 8), and sectional final.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments