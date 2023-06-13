In a season which has provided what might be considered early returns, a young, talented, and uber athletic Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team earned its third trip to state in four seasons under the direction of Head Coach Jonny BeBeau as it took care of business in a 3-0 victory over the ‘Dockers’ long standing rivals the Rice Lake Warriors at the Medford WIAA D3 sectional final on Saturday, June 10. This version of the Oredockers is unique in that it graduates just three seniors, team captain Lilly Nye, Brynn Erickson, and Vanessa Butler-Bell, from a 19-2-2 team which also went undefeated in netting a Heart O’ North Conference title. Ashland features a whopping 20 players who will return in spring 2024, but the team’s eyes are set squarely upon on a first-ever victory at state and a berth in the finals which would bring back to Ashland no less than a coveted silver ball. Perhaps telling for this squad is its only two losses came in close games against larger school WIAA D2 sectional qualifiers New Richmond (14-5-1) and Pulaski (15-4-5). A strength of the team is its defense, which has surrendered just 12 goals all season. Also qualifying for state in D3 are Plymouth (19-1-2), Madison Edgewood (18-1-2), and New Berlin Eisenhower (10-2-4). As of this printing, no seedings have been set but look for the ‘Dockers to come into the tournament as a No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Ashland will play on Thursday, June 15, at {/span}{span class=”s1”}Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee with the first semifinal game beginning at 11 a.m. Rice Lake finishes its season at (9-8-2). Should the team advance to the state finals, it will play on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.
The Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team advanced to the WIAA D3 state tournament by taking down its bitter rival the Rice Lake Warriors in a 3-0 sectional final victory in Medford on Saturday. It’s a young team with just three seniors among its roster of 23, and Head Coach Jonny BeBeau — who has guided the ‘Dockers to state in three of the past four seasons — did not hold back in his praise for his athletic, stingy 19-2-2 team, which allowed just 12 goals on the year.
“Every time you qualify for state it is pure joy and pride,” he said. “You can never take a trip to state for granted. You have to be perfect in the playoffs. I am so proud of this group. To be among the top four teams in D3 is nothing short of what they deserve. They worked hard all season to perform the way they did in the sectional semifinal (a 4-1 victory over Rhinelander at Northland College on Thursday, June 8), and sectional final.”
