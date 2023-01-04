Record win

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

Washburn Castle Guards head coach Duane Gasperini has his team off to a solid 5-2 start with the 'Guards' only losses coming to undefeated Indianhead Conference leaders the Hurley Northstars (5-0) and Solon Springs Eagles (4-0). On Monday, Jan. 2, Washburn hosted the Eagles with hopes of delivering Gasperini his 400th win as a head coach but, behind the strong play of junior guard Dylan Taggart and junior forward Isaiah Kastern, Solon Springs pulled away late in the first half and maintained control from there to claim a 74-59 win. With a Thursday-night game at South Shore against a Cardinals team struggling to gain traction, Gasperini's milestone victory may have come to pass in Port Wing, though nothing is ever certain when these two rivals meet. (Photo by Paul Barnes)

