Moravchik
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

It may not come as a complete surprise that a two-time state qualifying hurdler may also hold track and field school records, but what Ashland Oredockers' senior Grace Moravchik has accomplished this indoor season is nothing short of amazing. For those following along at home, and with healthy foreshadowing for what may yet come outdoors, Moravchik holds the following indoor track records:

1. AHS records for the 55-meter hurdles, 60-meter hurdles, 200-meter hurdles,and 400-meter dash

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments