School leaders from across the conference have determined that the term "Indianhead" is pejorative and no longer reflects the values of member schools. The conference will be known as Northern Lights, chosen from among five nominated by member schools, when fall sports begin. (Contributed photo by Eric Iversen.)
The Indianhead Conference has seen stiff rivalries and strong teams in its 70-plus years of existence, and many of its original members, like the Ondossagon Aggies boys basketball team that won the conference championship in 1952, no longer exist. (File photo)
Bay-Area sports archives reveal that now-defunct high schools such as the Ondossagon Aggies as well as teams from Cable, Iron River, and Glidden, were claiming Indianhead Conference championships against surviving members Washburn, Bayfield, and Mellen – and others who departed such as Bessemer and Ironwood – as early as 1950.
Starting this fall, however, that will change when the longstanding Indianhead switches its name to the Northern Lights Conference. The move has been under consideration by member school districts for some time, and is in stride with other schools, programs, amateur and professional sports teams that have also made such changes, said Ashland-based Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) District 12 administrator Dominick Madison, who was chosen by fellow superintendents to discuss the break.
