...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
South Shore Cardinals guard Koy Nelson (in red) dropped 43 points at Ashland in a regular-season game and led the state with a 30.8 points-per-game average. Nelson has committed to playing basketball at NCAA D3 College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
Mercer’s all-conference center Ryan Losh (in black) attempts a shot against Bayfield Trollers’ all-conference center Daunte Gordon as Troller teammate Vincenzo Garramone looks on. (Contributed photo by Eric Iverson)
In what some might call an epic year, the Indianhead Conference boys basketball teams fielded a state-qualifier in the Hurley Northstars, whose five starters are all-conference selections by virtue of taking the Northstars to their first state appearance since winning it all in 1949, and the state’s leading scorer in the South Shore Cardinals Koy Nelson. Nelson, a repeat first-team selection who scored over 1,765 points for his career and averaged a state-leading 30.8 points per game this season, has set a mark that will be difficult to repeat, coach Trevor Paulus said.
“Koy put in countless unseen hours into this game to get to where he is today,” Paulus said. “This year he became the all-time leading scorer at South Shore and also led the state in scoring while shooting 46% from the field. Koy can flat out score the ball. He was able to do that in many different ways for us this year. He is most known for shooting the three but was also able to create for himself with his mid-range jump shot and finishing inside. He was not just a shooter for us, though. He created scoring opportunities for his teammates and himself using fakes and fantastic footwork. Every college team needs shooting ability. That is something that Koy can contribute right away.”
