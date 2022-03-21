Indianhead1

South Shore Cardinals guard Koy Nelson (in red) dropped 43 points at Ashland in a regular-season game and led the state with a 30.8 points-per-game average. Nelson has committed to playing basketball at NCAA D3 College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

In what some might call an epic year, the Indianhead Conference boys basketball teams fielded a state-qualifier in the Hurley Northstars, whose five starters are all-conference selections by virtue of taking the Northstars to their first state appearance since winning it all in 1949, and the state’s leading scorer in the South Shore Cardinals Koy Nelson. Nelson, a repeat first-team selection who scored over 1,765 points for his career and averaged a state-leading 30.8 points per game this season, has set a mark that will be difficult to repeat, coach Trevor Paulus said.

“Koy put in countless unseen hours into this game to get to where he is today,” Paulus said. “This year he became the all-time leading scorer at South Shore and also led the state in scoring while shooting 46% from the field. Koy can flat out score the ball. He was able to do that in many different ways for us this year. He is most known for shooting the three but was also able to create for himself with his mid-range jump shot and finishing inside. He was not just a shooter for us, though. He created scoring opportunities for his teammates and himself using fakes and fantastic footwork. Every college team needs shooting ability. That is something that Koy can contribute right away.”

Mercer’s all-conference center Ryan Losh (in black) attempts a shot against Bayfield Trollers’ all-conference center Daunte Gordon as Troller teammate Vincenzo Garramone looks on. (Contributed photo by Eric Iverson)

