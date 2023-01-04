AHS Hoops

(Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

On a night of bad weather that led to numerous game cancellations Tuesday, the Ashland Oredockers boys basketball team experienced struggles of its own trying to hold down an on-fire Northwestern offense in a 77-60 Heart O' North Conference home loss to the 7-1 Tigers.

The Tigers remain undefeated in conference at 4-0. With the loss, Ashland falls to 3-6 for the year but a still-sturdy 2-3 in the HON. The 'Dockers will look to even their conference record Friday in an away matchup with winless Spooner. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments