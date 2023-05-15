5-16-TeamRunning.jpg

The Ashland Oredockers track and field team has enjoyed a record-breaking season with numerous new school marks being set. The ‘Dockers’ 2023 graduates are the first class that Head Coach Hope Bretting, who took over the program in 2020, has guided through all four years of high school. 

 Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

Ashland Oredockers track and field Head Coach Hope Bretting received an unusual gift during the pandemic, despite being a new coach for a team whose season had been canceled. That gift was the team itself — most notably a group of freshman who are now seniors and were, like her, newbies. It’s a crew that has performed, supported and inspired beyond any reasonable expectations, according to Bretting.

“I’ve had the chance to witness of all their successes, and been there to help them work through the tough moments,” Bretting said. “And even more importantly to me, this class has been my strength and source of positive during my own hardest moments in life. I can’t thank this group enough, newcomers and all, for being a bright spot in my life these last three years. I’m going to miss them as the outstanding athletes they are, and even more as the wonderful humans they’ve become. They’ve helped me set the bar for what I expect from AHS track and field – and man they’ve set it high.”

5-16-Grace.jpg

Senior Grace Moravchik has helped set the pace for the team since her freshman year. She now holds several school records.

