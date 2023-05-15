...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY IN NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. West winds of 5 to 12 mph with gusts of
12 to 18 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also expected. Together,
these conditions will lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check
burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/.
The Ashland Oredockers track and field team has enjoyed a record-breaking season with numerous new school marks being set. The ‘Dockers’ 2023 graduates are the first class that Head Coach Hope Bretting, who took over the program in 2020, has guided through all four years of high school.
Ashland Oredockers track and field Head Coach Hope Bretting received an unusual gift during the pandemic, despite being a new coach for a team whose season had been canceled. That gift was the team itself — most notably a group of freshman who are now seniors and were, like her, newbies. It’s a crew that has performed, supported and inspired beyond any reasonable expectations, according to Bretting.
“I’ve had the chance to witness of all their successes, and been there to help them work through the tough moments,” Bretting said. “And even more importantly to me, this class has been my strength and source of positive during my own hardest moments in life. I can’t thank this group enough, newcomers and all, for being a bright spot in my life these last three years. I’m going to miss them as the outstanding athletes they are, and even more as the wonderful humans they’ve become. They’ve helped me set the bar for what I expect from AHS track and field – and man they’ve set it high.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.