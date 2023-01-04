BBall

(Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala)

With a flurry of basketball activity occurring on Monday, Jan. 2, before snowy Tuesday night's game cancellations, fans of boys and girls basketball teams in the Indianhead Conference caught a glimpse of which squads are emerging to give chase for the conference championship.

On the boys side, the unbeaten Solon Springs Eagles (4-0) put down a tough Washburn Castle Guards team (2-2) at Washburn, 74-59, and now share the league lead with last year's champion, the also-unbeaten Hurley Northstars. The Eagles appear to be the class of the conference and have yet to be seriously challenged, but that may change on Monday, Jan. 9, when Solon Springs travels to Drummond to face the Lumberjacks who at 4-1 are just one game behind the Eagles and Northstars.

