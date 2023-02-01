Hoops roundup

(Photo contributed by Washburn School District)

Bay-Area boys and girls basketball teams likely will be denied in bids for a conference championship this season — with the exceptions of South Shore Cardinals (9-1 in the Indianhead Conference) and Mellen Granite Diggers (8-3) girls teams.

The Cardinals girls still hold first in a tie with the Hurley Northstars (9-1), while the Granite Diggers are in second and gaining momentum towards the close of the season. Despite just three losses on the year, the Washburn Castle Guards boys team (10-3) has twice fallen to Hurley (12-1), and once to the Solon Springs Eagles (13-0) with the 'Guards second matchup with the Eagles scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 at Solon Springs. Drummond (9-4), showcasing its traditionally stingy defense and athleticism, has presented strong challenges to its Indianhead counterparts but, like Washburn, finds itself on the outside looking in.

