...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Bay-Area boys and girls basketball teams likely will be denied in bids for a conference championship this season — with the exceptions of South Shore Cardinals (9-1 in the Indianhead Conference) and Mellen Granite Diggers (8-3) girls teams.
The Cardinals girls still hold first in a tie with the Hurley Northstars (9-1), while the Granite Diggers are in second and gaining momentum towards the close of the season. Despite just three losses on the year, the Washburn Castle Guards boys team (10-3) has twice fallen to Hurley (12-1), and once to the Solon Springs Eagles (13-0) with the 'Guards second matchup with the Eagles scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 at Solon Springs. Drummond (9-4), showcasing its traditionally stingy defense and athleticism, has presented strong challenges to its Indianhead counterparts but, like Washburn, finds itself on the outside looking in.
