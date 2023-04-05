High Honors

Drummond's Clayton Bjork already has broken his school's record with a 6-foot, 6-inch high jump — 2 inches higher than last year's state champion mark in. D3. 

 Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph

It didn't take long for Drummond junior Clayton Bjork to establish himself as a statewide force in both high jump and long jump this season.

With 14 competing teams and in his first meet of spring at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dennis Simpson Invitational on Friday, March 31, Bjork cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to break the Drummond school record while also matching the Simpson meet all-time mark.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments