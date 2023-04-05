High Honors

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG WESTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING...
Strong winds out of the west will continue this evening. Areas
closest to Lake Superior are the most susceptible to these
enhanced winds. Gusts may occasionally be in excess of 45 mph.
Drummond's Clayton Bjork already has broken his school's record with a 6-foot, 6-inch high jump — 2 inches higher than last year's state champion mark in. D3.
It didn't take long for Drummond junior Clayton Bjork to establish himself as a statewide force in both high jump and long jump this season.
With 14 competing teams and in his first meet of spring at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dennis Simpson Invitational on Friday, March 31, Bjork cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to break the Drummond school record while also matching the Simpson meet all-time mark.
