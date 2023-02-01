...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
It was another big night for the Ashland Oredockers hockey team's leading scorer, Ty Obey, in a home matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, against North Shore Storm from Two Harbors, Minn.
Despite the 7-5 setback, in which North Shore blasted away with five goals in the second period, Obey delivered a hat trick and two assists to boost the 'Dockers own offensive explosion. Such scoring isn't unusual for Obey who, with his five points on the night, became just the seventh Ashland player to pass 100 points for a career. Obey looks like a strong candidate to move into fourth place all-time before the season ends, where he would trail just No. 3 - Eric Yachinich (119 points); No. 2 - Shawn Watland (124); and all-time leader Neal Benson (142). Also currently ahead of Obey are No. 4 - Tanner Hicks (108), No. 5 - Hank Martinsen and Colin Trautt, tied with 106 points each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.