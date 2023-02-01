Ty Obey

It was another big night for the Ashland Oredockers hockey team's leading scorer, Ty Obey, in a home matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, against North Shore Storm from Two Harbors, Minn.

Despite the 7-5 setback, in which North Shore blasted away with five goals in the second period, Obey delivered a hat trick and two assists to boost the 'Dockers own offensive explosion. Such scoring isn't unusual for Obey who, with his five points on the night, became just the seventh Ashland player to pass 100 points for a career. Obey looks like a strong candidate to move into fourth place all-time before the season ends, where he would trail just No. 3 - Eric Yachinich (119 points); No. 2 - Shawn Watland (124); and all-time leader Neal Benson (142). Also currently ahead of Obey are No. 4 - Tanner Hicks (108), No. 5 - Hank Martinsen and Colin Trautt, tied with 106 points each. 

