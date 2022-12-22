WashburnBoys

Outside shooting has been a pleasant surprise for both Washburn Castle Guards boys and girls basketball teams this season. The 'Guards look for consistent effort and improvement for the remainder of the season. While the boys may battle for a high finish in the Indianhead Conference this season, the girls under first-year coach Corey Sackmann will focus on discovering what they do best within a new system. (Contributed photo by Arfee Edwards)

For Washburn Castle Guards boys basketball coach Duane Gasperini, a wealth of outside shooting is one tool in the 'Guard toolbox that he plans to apply early and often as the 'Guards, 2-1 in the Indianhead Conference and very much in the mix for first place, move into the new year. Above all, however, the coach expects his team to improve.

“Our expectations are always the same,” he said. “We try to get better every day and compete as hard as we can. We have a better shooting team than we have had in the past couple of years, and so far the team has been sharing the basketball very well – we have pretty balanced scoring. That said, we need to improve defensively and rebounding is a big concern.”

