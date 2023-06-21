6-23-Zak-Medals.jpg

Ashland High School incoming freshman Jaxson Zak competed as part of the Chequamegon Bay Area Athletes Special Olympics team at the Summer Games held June 8-10 on the campus of UW-Whitewater. He returned to Ashland with a gold and silver medal.

 Contributed photo

It’s been a busy summer for Ashland High School incoming freshman Jaxson Zak, who competed as a member of the Chequamegon Bay Area Athletes Special Olympics team at the games held from Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10 on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Jaxson took home a silver medal for his second-place finish in the 200-meter dash, while also claiming a gold medal for his first-place toss in the softball throw. Jaxson, who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, more than met the challenge of discussing his success in Whitewater with some assistance of his mom Bitzer Zak.

6-23-JacksonAction.jpg

Battling scorching field temperatures, Zak claimed a gold medal in the softball throw, and a silver medal in the 200-meter dash.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments