...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
ABOVE: South Shore Cardinals junior Emily Montgomery defends Hurley Northstars senior Melissa DiGiorgio on a cold-shooting night when the Cardinals were forced to rely on stingy defense to keep the game close. Despite its efforts, South Shore fell at home 53-44 Friday and saw its season-long winning streak came to an end. The ‘Cards played last night against winless host LCO in a game concluding too late for deadline. (Contributed photo from Isaac Rantala)
RIGHT: Continuing its gritty play, the Ashland Oredockers were unwelcoming hosts to the Cameron Comets in a 70-49 victory on Friday, Jan. 13. Ashland improved its conference record to 4-4, moving ahead of Cameron which now sits at 4-5. The ‘Dockers return to action tonight in a non-conference game at Medford, 4-6 in the Great Northern Conference. (Contributed photo from Kevin Scott)
The January night of Friday the 13th was hardly scary for Ashland, Mellen, and Drummond girls basketball teams as each claimed conference wins; improving position in standings as races heat up in the second half of the season. Ashland pummeled visiting Cameron with a convincing 70-49 win which moved the ‘Dockers (4-4) ahead of the Comets (4-5) and into sixth place in the 10-team Heart O’ North Conference. In the Indianhead Conference, playing without a Bayfield Trollers girls team this season and thus consisting of nine schools, Mellen (5-2) kept Mercer (2-5) in check with a decisive 52-25 away win and Drummond (4-3) followed suit with a 45-30 shut down of host Washburn (2-4).
Indeed, it was the area’s top performing team the South Shore Cardinals, unbeaten heading into their home matchup with the Hurley Northstars, who experienced the nightmarish evening. Shooting just 37 percent on two point shots, and a rough 11 percent on threes, the Cardinals fell 53-44 to the Northstars and are now locked into a conference tie with Hurley heading into a get-right game against winless Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) played last night with results too late for press deadline. Despite the loss to Hurley and the team’s overall disappointing play, South Shore kept the game within one score down the stretch until the Northstars sunk six consecutive key free throws by senior standouts Courtney Corullo who finished with 22 points, and Melissa DiGiorgio who added 13, to seal the win. Lily Truchon and Emily Montgomery led South Shore with 20 and 15 points respectively, but the entire team struggled offensively and relied on a stingy defense fueled by senior Beau Reijo to remain in contention. Look for South Shore coach Ryan Tiberg to correct whatever troubled his team against Hurley and still make a strong run for the Indianhead title when the team concludes its regular season for what may be the conference championship in a matchup at Hurley on Thursday, Feb. 16.
