The Ashland Oredockers will have two all-conference players, Brynn Erickson (number 23, with ball) and Grace Moravchik, returning to what looks to be a team that will be highly competitive in the Heart O' North Conference next season. (Contributed photos by Kevin Scott)
The Ashland Oredockers will have two all-conference players, Brynn Erickson (number 23, with ball) and Grace Moravchik, returning to what looks to be a team that will be highly competitive in the Heart O' North Conference next season. (Contributed photos by Kevin Scott)
The Ashland Oredockers will have two all-conference players, Brynn Erickson (number 23, with ball) and Grace Moravchik, returning to what looks to be a team that will be highly competitive in the Heart O' North Conference next season. (Contributed photos by Kevin Scott)
The Ashland Oredockers will have two all-conference players, Brynn Erickson (number 23, with ball) and Grace Moravchik, returning to what looks to be a team that will be highly competitive in the Heart O' North Conference next season. (Contributed photos by Kevin Scott)
The Ashland Oredockers girls basketball players junior guard/forward Brynn Erickson and junior forward Grace Moravchik have been named to the Heart O’ North all-conference team. Erickson was a second team choice, and Moravchik earned honorable mention. Both players made tremendous contributions to the team this year, according to coach Beth Erickson.
“Brynn added a lot to our team this season with her offensive skills and basketball knowledge,” the coach said. “She stepped up to handle the ball for us and get our offense started and led the team in assists. She is a player that can score from anywhere. She was our top scorer and can hit the three-point shot, midrange along with driving and scoring at the rim. She created a lot of offensive looks for teammates as well on kick outs or hitting a post in the paint. Brynn was our second-leading rebounder; she could hunt the ball and fight for rebounds against much taller players. She was also one of our top defenders whether we were playing zone or man.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.