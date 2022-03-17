The Ashland Oredockers girls basketball players junior guard/forward Brynn Erickson and junior forward Grace Moravchik have been named to the Heart O’ North all-conference team. Erickson was a second team choice, and Moravchik earned honorable mention. Both players made tremendous contributions to the team this year, according to coach Beth Erickson.

“Brynn added a lot to our team this season with her offensive skills and basketball knowledge,” the coach said. “She stepped up to handle the ball for us and get our offense started and led the team in assists. She is a player that can score from anywhere. She was our top scorer and can hit the three-point shot, midrange along with driving and scoring at the rim. She created a lot of offensive looks for teammates as well on kick outs or hitting a post in the paint. Brynn was our second-leading rebounder; she could hunt the ball and fight for rebounds against much taller players. She was also one of our top defenders whether we were playing zone or man.”

