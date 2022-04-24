AHS Soccer

Ashland midfielder Sofia Brandis advances the ball against two Washburn/Bayfield defenders. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

The Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team appears to have shaken off its early-season, 3-0 away loss to still-undefeated Rice Lake (6-0) on March 29. Since that game, the 'Dockers first of the season, the team has rattled off four straight wins including a 5-1 neutral-field victory at Northland College’s Ponzio Stadium over the rising and then-unbeaten Washburn/Bayfield co-op on Thursday, April 21.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments