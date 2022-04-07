ButternutRunner

Butternut senior Mike Brown took first in the 3,200-meter run at the Stout Elite Track and Field Invitational meet at the UW-Stout Sports and Fitness Center in Menomonie on Friday, April 1. Brown's indoor time of 10:15 was 50 seconds faster than his WIAA D3 state-qualifying outdoor time of 11:05 in 2021, good for 16th place at the state meet. Brown also qualified for state in the outdoor 1,600-meter run in 2021, finishing tenth.

