...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM at times.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
After winning a WIAA D2 state championship in the 800-meter run at Ashland High School, Aneesa Tucker-Graff graduated from Bemidji State University in May, 2022, and is now pursuing a Master in Sports Management. A standout track athlete at BSU, her score of 4,382 in the heptathlon ranks ninth in program history, and she was a part of 4x400-meter relay team which set a school record in 2021 with a time of 3:52.60. Tucker-Graff reflects positively on her time at AHS as being highly influential in her development as an athlete and person.
Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team Jonny BeBeau has coached several ‘Dockers teams into the WIAA D3 state tournament, fashioning a program that annually ranks among the state’s strongest. (APG Archives)
South Shore Cardinals athletic director and head coach for both girls basketball, and overall team track and field, has guided the ‘Cards into one state basketball tournament while also claiming several Indianhead Conference championships and numerous track and field individual and team conference champions.
With a bevy of record breaking senior student athletes moving on from their respective high school sports careers, whether they be the likes of Mellen’s basketball scoring machine Tommy Zakovec or Ashland’s track and volleyball power broker Grace Moravchik — to the scores of other Bay-Area athletes notching big accolades or in support roles — a question begs answering: What’s it like for the coaches who are saying goodbye; and for the departing athletes whose time competing in the Bay-Area is over? High school and college coaches, plus a couple of stellar AHS graduates who went on to complete remarkable post-collegiate careers, took time to answer this very question. For the coaches, a common hope is that their athletes will carry forward a model for success which each coach tried to instill within his respective program.
Travis Larson — AHS Oredockers football head coach.
