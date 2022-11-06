Fall sports can be a thing of beauty in the Bay-Area. September weather often produces outdoor games and meets played and run amidst a spectacle of natural colors; meanwhile indoor action on the volleyball courts delivers some of the most exciting moments high school sports offers.

The Ashland Daily Press sports section relies upon a platoon of terrific volunteer photographers, and these photos represent some of the best of their work for the fall sports season. Special thanks to photographers Kevin Scott, Ashland; Kelly Randolph, coach/educator, Drummond High School; Maggie Zakovec, Mellen; Gena Sandor, Melissa Martinez, and Gary Krueger II, Washburn; Bemused Design & Photography; Eric Iverson, Bayfield; Northland College; Jason Van Horn, and  other contributors who prefer anonymity.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments