...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Fall sports can be a thing of beauty in the Bay-Area. September weather often produces outdoor games and meets played and run amidst a spectacle of natural colors; meanwhile indoor action on the volleyball courts delivers some of the most exciting moments high school sports offers.
The Ashland Daily Press sports section relies upon a platoon of terrific volunteer photographers, and these photos represent some of the best of their work for the fall sports season. Special thanks to photographers Kevin Scott, Ashland; Kelly Randolph, coach/educator, Drummond High School; Maggie Zakovec, Mellen; Gena Sandor, Melissa Martinez, and Gary Krueger II, Washburn; Bemused Design & Photography; Eric Iverson, Bayfield; Northland College; Jason Van Horn, and other contributors who prefer anonymity.
