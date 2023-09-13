...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the
Grand Portage Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett
County, the Bad River Reservation and the Bois Forte Band,
Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Among Bay-Area cross country pace-setters are three pairs of siblings, Daniel and Sophia Truchon from South Shore, Cole and Ben Giesregen from Drummond, and Tristan and Dylan Blancarte from Ashland, who all appear ready to challenge top spots in their respective conferences. With steady progress and continued good health, all have legitimate shots at making state.
Although just a freshman, South Shore's Sophia Truchon, sister of Daniel, has already emerged as one of the strongest runners in the Bay Area and beyond with a bright future that may include a Northern Lights Conference championship and perhaps even a state berth as early as this season.
Among Bay-Area cross country pace-setters are three pairs of siblings, Daniel and Sophia Truchon from South Shore, Cole and Ben Giesregen from Drummond, and Tristan and Dylan Blancarte from Ashland, who all appear ready to challenge top spots in their respective conferences. With steady progress and continued good health, all have legitimate shots at making state.
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott
Although just a freshman, South Shore's Sophia Truchon, sister of Daniel, has already emerged as one of the strongest runners in the Bay Area and beyond with a bright future that may include a Northern Lights Conference championship and perhaps even a state berth as early as this season.
It has been said that fewer than 1 in 10 people actually enjoys running of any kind, much less distances. Which makes cross country standouts who are also siblings in three Bay Area schools – Ashland, Drummond, and South Shore – all the more intriguing.
Meet twin brothers Tristan and Dylan Blancarte, sophomores on the Ashland Oredockers boys team; Ben and Cole Giesregen, the former a freshman and latter a senior for the Drummond Lumberjacks; and Daniel and Sophia Truchon, junior and freshman respectively for the South Shore Cardinals boys and girls cross country teams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.