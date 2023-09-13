It has been said that fewer than 1 in 10 people actually enjoys running of any kind, much less distances. Which makes cross country standouts who are also siblings in three Bay Area schools – Ashland, Drummond, and South Shore – all the more intriguing.

Meet twin brothers Tristan and Dylan Blancarte, sophomores on the Ashland Oredockers boys team; Ben and Cole Giesregen, the former a freshman and latter a senior for the Drummond Lumberjacks; and Daniel and Sophia Truchon, junior and freshman respectively for the South Shore Cardinals boys and girls cross country teams.

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments