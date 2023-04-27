...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant snow and rain water runoff may cause water
levels in area streams and rivers to increase and flooding is
possible. Areas with no snow are also susceptible to flooding due
to already saturated soils.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Cook, Lake, Carlton, South St.
Louis, Central St. Louis, South Itasca, Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin
and Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett,
Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches with potentially higher
amounts across the area is expected Friday through Sunday.
This will result in ponding of water on saturated soils and
surface runoff. Expect quick rises on area streams and
rivers.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Top finishes were a regular occurrence during the indoor track and field season for Mellen girls sprinter Makenah Stricker and her Indianhead Conference counterparts from Drummond: Nora Skoraczewski. girls shot and discus; Clayton Bjork, boys high jump and long jump; Madison Campbell and Grace Leding, girls high jump; Arrik Guess, boys sprints; and Sage Williams, boys hurdles.
In the 11-team Knickerbocker Invitational held at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Tuesday, April 25, the group again shined brightly with Stricker claiming first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13:28; Bjork taking first in both the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (20-7.25); Skoraczewski placing second in both discus (109-3) and shot (33-6); Campbell (4-6) and Leding (4-2) placing third and fourth in the high jump; Guess finishing fourth (100.66) in the 400-meter dash; and Williams taking third in the 110-meter hurdles.
