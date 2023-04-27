Drummond track
Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph

Top finishes were a regular occurrence during the indoor track and field season for Mellen girls sprinter Makenah Stricker and her Indianhead Conference counterparts from Drummond: Nora Skoraczewski. girls shot and discus; Clayton Bjork, boys high jump and long jump; Madison Campbell and Grace Leding, girls high jump; Arrik Guess, boys sprints; and Sage Williams, boys hurdles.

In the 11-team Knickerbocker Invitational held at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Tuesday, April 25, the group again shined brightly with Stricker claiming first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13:28; Bjork taking first in both the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (20-7.25); Skoraczewski placing second in both discus (109-3) and shot (33-6); Campbell (4-6) and Leding (4-2) placing third and fourth in the high jump; Guess finishing fourth (100.66) in the 400-meter dash; and Williams taking third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments