The Mellen Granite Diggers pounded the struggling and winless Butternut boys 77-20 in an Indianhead Conference basketball matchup on Monday, Dec. 19, at Mellen. Leading the way for the 'Diggers was senior guard Tommy Zakovec, who scored 24 points and ranks No. 6 in the state with a 31.2 points per game average. Zakovec was supported by a whopping 12 of 14 Mellon players who also contributed points. With a 3-2 record, the Granite Diggers next conference game will be on Monday, Jan. 2, at undefeated Drummond.

