...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Oredockers all-starts Adeline Lund, Grace Moravchik and Olivia Zepczyk prepare to defend against Minnesota during the border-battle all-star game iat UW-Superior Nov. 16. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
Led by four senior Ashland Oredocker volleyball players, Adeline Lund, Olivia Zepczyk, Anessa Brown and Grace Moravchik, the northern Wisconsin volleyball all-stars defeated northern Minnesota's all-star team 3-0. The match marked the final time these 'Dockers, who were without teammate and fellow all-star selection senior Brynn Erickson, will play together. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
When four Ashland Oredockers senior volleyball players stepped onto the court with their northern Wisconsin high school all-star teammates to face northern Minnesota's all-stars Nov. 16 for the annual all-star volleyball game, the Wisconsin contingent didn’t bring a history of winning. The challenge is that, despite being amply talented, the Badgers typically enter the exhibition never having played with or against each other during regular season or in summer tournaments.
Golden Gophers all-stars come from schools that are closer geographically; the athletes often compete with and against each other. That familiarity provides an advantage which frequently translates into wins for Minnesota.
