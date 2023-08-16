...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Duluth MN
to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Ashland Oredockers are coming off of a 2022 campaign that saw them improve over the season, closing out with two wins before falling in the first round of the WIAA D3 state playoffs against top-ranked Onalaska. This season the 'Dockers will rely on a team that returns a wealth of playing experience, but still faces an uphill climb competing in a Great Northern Conference with several teams likely to be highly ranked among D3 teams.
The work is never easy for the Ashland Oredockers football team, the second-smallest school in the WIAA D3 Great Northern Conference that is hosting its first game of the season Friday, Aug. 18 against a WIAA D5 Northwestern Tigers team which went a stellar 10-1 last season while winning the Heart O' North Conference.
This season Ashland, a program with 70 participating players from freshmen through seniors, looks to replace several standouts from 2022 with a returning squad of young but experienced players headed by a pair of honorable-mention, all-conference performers in junior offensive lineman Brayden Connors and senior linebacker Laken Villaverde.
