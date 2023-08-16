8-18-FeatureAction1.jpg

The Ashland Oredockers are coming off of a 2022 campaign that saw them improve over the season, closing out with two wins before falling in the first round of the WIAA D3 state playoffs against top-ranked Onalaska. This season the 'Dockers will rely on a team that returns a wealth of playing experience, but still faces an uphill climb competing in a Great Northern Conference with several teams likely to be highly ranked among D3 teams. 

 Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

The work is never easy for the Ashland Oredockers football team, the second-smallest school in the WIAA D3 Great Northern Conference that is hosting its first game of the season Friday, Aug. 18 against a WIAA D5 Northwestern Tigers team which went a stellar 10-1 last season while winning the Heart O' North Conference.

This season Ashland, a program with 70 participating players from freshmen through seniors, looks to replace several standouts from 2022 with a returning squad of young but experienced players headed by a pair of honorable-mention, all-conference performers in junior offensive lineman Brayden Connors and senior linebacker Laken Villaverde.

8-18-FeatureAction2.jpg

The Oredockers season kicks off Friday, Aug. 18 with a home game against the Northwestern Tigers, last year’s Heart O' North Conference champs.
  

