The eighth-ranked Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team bowed out of the WIAA D3 sectionals with a gritty away defeat to Lakeland High School in Minocqua on Thursday, June 9, with a 4-3 shootout after regulation ended in a 2-2 tie. Lakeland defeated Rice Lake in the sectional final to advance to state. With the loss, all-state senior midfielder Haillee Wilson (No. 3, pictured) finished her decorated career. Wilson led the ‘Dockers, winners of the Heart O’ North Conference and 16-4-1 in 2022, with 35 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Bay-Area rival Washburn, second-place finishers in the HON whose only regular season losses were to Ashland, lost in WIAA D4 sectionals, also on June 9, at home to Northland Pines in a hard-fought 1-0 match. The Castle Guards will return a host of top players, including standout freshman Maggie Ludwig, to a program that appears to be on the rise. The ‘Guards finished 14-2-1. Ludwig led the team with 32 goals on the season.

