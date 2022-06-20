SoccerFeature

Ashland and Washburn girls soccer teams finished first and second in the Heart O’ North Conference in 2022, and each team scored numerous selections to the all-conference teams. Although no player of the year was selected, Oredockers senior Haillee Wilson (No. 3) led the conference in goals and was considered by many to be the Heart O’ North’s top player this season. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

To the victor goes the spoils, and that was certainly the case when girls soccer coaches in the Heart O’ North Conference selected all-conference teams on Friday, June 17. Although no player of the year was chosen, Oredockers senior midfielder Haillee Wilson was a clear force for the champion ‘Dockers — leading the conference in goals with 35, while ranking third in assists — making a strong case for being the conference’s top player. Praised for her leadership and skills by Ashland Coach Jonny BeBeau, rival Washburn’s coach Lee Dennis also said that he held Wilson in high regard.

“Haillee is a top-notch player,” said Dennis, who was an assistant coach for Ashland in 2021 after being an all-conference player at Northland College. “Great athleticism, change of speed, touch on the ball, and she thinks the game quicker than others around her. She was a real nightmare matchup for many teams because she is extremely competitive, never quits on a play, and she’s always a step ahead of the opponent. I expect Haillee to have a successful college career because her work rate and the way she pushes herself in the off-season are already at a high level. She constantly looks to take her game to the next level and is her own biggest critic as she strives to always do things better every time.”

