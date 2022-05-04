Another year, another season of success. That would appear to be the norm as it pertains to the Ashland Oredockers boys baseball and girls soccer teams. Although nothing can be assumed from one year to the next, these squads — both with just one loss thus far — stand out as Northwoods athletic models. And in this weather-affected 2022 spring that every Bay-Area program has endured, the trend of winning continues. 'Dockers coach Chris Kempf, a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Assoc. hall-of-famer, credits his players for his team's strong start.

"So far the team has been playing very well." Kempf said. "Due to the fact that we don't have a practice field on site and with Northland College's baseball schedule having changes resulting from the inclement weather, our players have risen to the challenge every day by practicing hard in the gym with minimal space, and carrying the fundamentals taught over to game situations. We still have areas to improve in once we get outside but so far we have been meeting expectations. We have been getting key contributions from everyone on the team at different moments. Pitching has always been the key to our success and continues to be a strength of the program. We are looking forward to getting consistent practices outside and working on areas we see in games that are in need of improvement."

