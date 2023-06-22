start.jpg

Local student mountain-bikers are preparing for their second season competing as the Dirt Serpents against other teams from across the state.

 Contributed photo

Just when it seemed safe to go outside, Dirt Serpents are gathering for a second season of dominance on the CAMBA AshwabayTrails compliments of the Chequamegon Bay Composite Cycling Team, the Bay-Area’s youth mountain bike group.

The Dirt Serpents, supported by the city of Ashland Parks and Recreation Department as well as donations from others, will participate in a robust schedule of races from August to October according to coach Charmaine Swan.

roland.jpg

The team still is recruiting members. To get involved, contact the Ashland parks department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments