Schools across the Bay Area have vacancies for coaches in several sports, and across the state, the WIAA is desperate for more officials. The problems are particularly acute in rural school districts with small enrollments. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
Ashland football coach Travis Larson enjoys a post-practice moment with his son. The demands of the job can rob coaches and officials of time with their family. (Contributed photo)
With fall sports seasons fast approaching, and winter sports just months away, coaches, players and referees are readying themselves for the hours of practices, travel, and games that will as usual be part of these sports seasons. That is, for programs able to attract coaches, and contests for which referees can be furnished. Numerous coaching vacancies across the Bay Area exist at any given time which, when coupled with a near crisis-level shortage of referees in Wisconsin, means nothing can be taken for granted, South Shore High School athletic director and coach Ryan Tiberg said.
“The three main challenges for me here at South Shore are that we are not in a very populated area, so most coaches we get who are not teachers are traveling a good distance to coach,” Tiberg said. “The second challenge is we have a large number of teachers who do not coach. Coaching is not as high as I would like to see when we are hiring teachers. The final challenge is the hours. Starting practice at 3:30 p.m. is tough for a person who has a non-school job. Our criteria for hiring is basically willingness, some knowledge of the sport, and passing a background check.”
