A celebration of past and present track and field record holders was held Friday, July 28 at Washburn HIgh School's Robert Gasperini gymnasium, when two records that had held for more than 40 years were replaced on the 'Guards all-time list by a quartet of state champions from Washburn's 2022 team.

Falling was the 1,600-meter relay mark set by Scott Morrin, Scott Mercer, Murray Chapman, and John Cook in 1980, which was broken by Washburn's 2022 state champions Jon Kubik, Sean Meeker, Soren Paterson and Javier LeBouton-Chediack; and Bob Eder's 300-meter intermediate hurdles record, established in 1979, which Paterson took down in a third-place finish at state in 2022. The former record-holders in attendance — Morrin, Mercer, and Cook — applauded the achievements of the new standard-bearers.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments