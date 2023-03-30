SoccerMain.jpg

Washburn midfielder Maddie Ludwig’s 32 goals were second most in the Heart O’ North Conference in 2022. Ludwig and teammate Sieanna Sandor were both named to the all-conference first team while playing critical roles in helping the Washburn Castle Guards capture their first regional championship in 11 years. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

Across from Ashland on the other side of Chequamegon Bay, there are rumblings from a rising girls high school soccer program eager to make noise both in the Heart O’ North Conference and in WIAA Division 4. If soccer fans have not already taken notice of the Washburn Castle Guards, perhaps now is the time. According to Coach Lee Dennis, the program will be worth watching.

“We’ll have a strong team this season,” Dennis said. “This year the plan is to once again improve every single day from when we started on March 20 to when the season is wrapping up in mid-June. Last year we had a tactical and mindset change that the team bought into, and now we are looking to take our success last season and build on it.”

The Washburn Castle Guards girls soccer team, loaded with returning experienced players but no seniors, will be pitted against larger schools to give the team an edge when regional playoff action begins after the regular season. The ‘Guards lost in WIAA D4 sectionals last year, and aim to advance further in 2023.  

