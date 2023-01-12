1-13-SouthShoreFeature.jpg

The South Shore Cardinals girls basketball is in first place in the Indianhead Conference. Led by forwards senior Lily Truchon and junior Emily Montgomery, with healthy boosts from teammates such as up-and-coming junior guard Kiley Mueller, South Shore hopes to put distance between themselves and the rest of the conference with a big home game Friday against the second-place Hurley Northstars who won the conference last season. (Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala)

Predicting wins is easier than collecting them and, though the South Shore High School Cardinals girls basketball team may have been favored to win in each of its games this season, the fact that the Cardinals remain undefeated is no small feat and one that head coach Ryan Tiberg was not taking for granted as he prepared his team for two tough games this week.

The first was a home matchup with rival Drummond on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the results of which arrived too late for deadline, and the next is Friday night when South Shore plays host to once-beaten Hurley. Tiberg confessed that he’s pleasantly surprised by his team thus far.

Junior Emily Montgomery is the Cardinals leading scorer with a 22 point-per-game average. Teammate senior Lily Truchon has picked up where she left off last season, when she was an all-state selection, by averaging 20 points per game in addition to ranking among the state leaders in both assists and steals. (Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala)

