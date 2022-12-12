...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Senior Stasz Kaszuba will be counted upon to lead a young CANSKI boys team which coach Beth Reed expects to improve markedly and is already benefiting from the experience of juniors Colin Hinson and Tommy Blong. The team comprises Bay-Area skiers who this season will hail from Ashland and Washburn.
The official start of winter may not have yet arrived, but the Chequamegon Nordic Ski team is already in the snow on its home trails at Mt. Ashwabay and gearing up for late-December competitions. For the boys team, Coach Beth Reed is expecting to see improvement from a young group which will be led by just one returning senior.
“We graduated our top two skiers on our boys team last year, so I expected this would be a building year,” she said. “However, I have three strong returning skiers in senior Stasz Kaszuba and juniors Colin Hinson and Tommy Blong. Less experienced but very enthusiastic Nick Pully and Danny Kelley will round out the guys’ team. It will be tough to compete for places against Nordic ski powerhouse teams like Lakeland, Wausau and Ashwaubenon but I expect my skiers to see significant improvements in their own best performances and to have a super fun time on skis. Competition requires racing in both the classic and skate techniques. So as well as needing physical fitness, skiers have to fine tune two different techniques.”
