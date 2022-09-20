...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Butternut freshman distance runner Caitlynn BeBeau already has established herself as a runner to beat in the Indianhead Conference and, with times fast enough to qualify her for the WIAA D3 state championships, she will be supported in her training by her coach and father Troy BeBeau as she strives to maximize her performances this season and beyond. (Contributed photo by Steve Brown)
Butternut freshman cross country runner Caitlynn BeBeau has emerged as the Indianhead Conference’s top female runner in 2022, seemingly coming out of nowhere from the small school with a total enrollment of just 49 students to win the conference’s first all-team meet in Mercer on Thursday, Sept. 15. Coached by her father Troy BeBeau, the young athlete understands the level of commitment it requires to run distances competitively.
“This summer I ran almost every other day for training,” Caitlynn BeBeau said. “My dad would tell me what to run, like an easy five-mile, then I would go out and do it. Most of the time I would have someone tag along with me, whether it was my sister biking or my dad running with me. I always was getting in the cardio that I needed to get to be ready for cross country season. The day before a race my dad is always reminding me to stay hydrated, eat my protein and get good sleep. Usually before a race I get anxious. He always reminds me a race is supposed to hurt and not feel good and maybe you feel like you can’t keep this pace, but that’s how it’s supposed to feel. If you are pushing yourself hard, then you shouldn’t be smiling and having a great time.”
