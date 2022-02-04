Mellen senior Jordyn Delegan offers the Granite Diggers one of the most complete skill sets of any basketball player in the Indianhead Conference. A top scorer who early in her junior year had already passed 1,000 career points, Delegan is also a superb defender, passer and the rare player who is capable of beating the opposition down the court off the dribble from baseline to baseline. The Daily Press caught up with Delegan — also an exceptional student — to discuss her standout athletic career and what the future holds for her.
Question: What has been your most satisfying experience playing sports?
Answer: I think one of my most satisfying experiences playing sports was when I reached 1,000 points. Not only was I excited to reach such a goal in basketball, but I was very grateful to have my teammates and coaches around me during this moment. I have played with them throughout middle school and high school and I could´ve never accomplished reaching my 1,000 points without them.
Q: What did that moment tell you about yourself?
A: During this moment I realized just how much my hard work and hours spent in the gym paid off, but I also realized what my team means to me. They have been very supportive of me throughout the years and helped me achieve this accomplishment.
Q: How does volleyball differ from basketball?
A: I think all sports for the most part require some sort of teamwork, but I guess how you work together can be different in each sport. For example, even though you do talk a little bit in basketball, I think in volleyball you need to be much more vocal to your teammates. When I am playing volleyball, I have to be constantly talking about where the ball is and who it’s going to.
Q: What are some of your other interests?
A: Some other interests I pursue would include things like snowboarding, hiking, camping or just being outdoors in general. These activities give me a chance to stay active in ways outside of the sports I do. Not that I don’t like competing, but these interests are something I can do, and they don’t have to be a competition. I can go at my own pace when I go snowboarding or go for a hike. The most important part about my interests is that I can do these with my friends and family. It is a way for me to spend time with the people closest to me while doing something we all love. This is especially true with snowboarding and skiing, which is something my family really got into the last few years. A lot of times we will spend a day at the hill together and it means a lot to have a shared interest with them.
Q: What are your goals for the rest of the year?
A: My goal in basketball would be to go far into tournaments this year, especially considering that this will be my final year playing. Along with this, I also want to remember to enjoy these last few games as a senior and not get too caught up in any mistakes I make along the way. I want to make the best of my time that I have left with my teammates and have fun with them.
Q: What is your favorite sport?
A: My favorite sport would have to be basketball. It is the sport I put the most time into and the first sport I really got into. I have had a lot of success in basketball, and it keeps me motivated to do my best in other things besides just sports. It is also something that my parents really enjoyed being a part of and I have always appreciated their support.
Q: Who inspires you and why?
A: My parents are the ones who inspire me because of what they have accomplished in life. When I see myself in the future, I picture having a family just like they have. My parents have always been very supportive of my interests in sports, especially basketball. They have provided me the chance to experience so much in life and they continue to help me navigate my future. I probably wouldn’t have been as successful as I was in school and sports without their constant encouragement.
Q: What is next for you, upon graduation?
A: After graduation I plan on attending Lake Superior College in Duluth to complete the radiology technology program. I am not specifically going there to play sports, but I would like to get involved in some sort of sports clubs at the school.
Q: What advice would you give to younger athletes?
A: If I could give any advice, I would remind them to not take your school years for granted. Young people should be open to trying out new things, whether that be getting involved in more sports or clubs at the school, because you only get one chance to do those things.
Q: Describe a challenge that you’ve faced during school/ sports and how you’ve met the challenge?
A: I think the biggest challenge I´ve faced so far with sports is dealing with shutdowns due to COVID. A lot of times we would face at least a week or two away from the court. It has been hard dealing with COVID, but I would do my best to stay active while at home. Oftentimes when we weren´t able to practice, I would run on the treadmill in order to stay in shape. This has shown me that I can keep a positive attitude and work hard during a difficult situation.
