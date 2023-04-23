Moravchik and Parduhn
Contributed photo

Ashland Oredockers' seniors Grace Moravchik and Xander Parduhn were honored as scholar-athletes by the Heart O' North Conference in a ceremony held Wednesday, April 16, at the Das Lach Haus in Cumberland.

Ten male and 10 female seniors were recognized for academic and athletic accomplishments during their four years in high school. Each was nominated by

