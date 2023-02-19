Boys brackets

(Photo contributed by Washburn Castle Guards Boys Basketball)

Sunday, Feb. 19, was a big day for Bay-Area boys basketball teams as the WIAA announced its playoff brackets. Although results were posted too late to make deadline, it is expected that WIAA D4 Washburn (15-6) and WIAA D5 Drummond (15-6) may loom as the lone teams playing host in the first round.

It will be an uphill climb for all the boys teams who will be competing in regionals and sectionals with some of the top-ranked teams in Wisconsin. Washburn, in particular, despite its ample athleticism and excellent coaching with 400-plus-win Duane Gasperini, faces a stiff run as one of the smallest schools in WIAA D4. Drummond, meanwhile, has a chance to make noise in the playoffs after a strong performance in the Indianhead Conference while fielding a team that must be considered athletic and skilled for a D5 program. Lumberjacks Head Coach Josh Hanson has taken Drummond to state before, and in a one-and-done format anything is possible.

