...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
(Photo contributed by Washburn Castle Guards Boys Basketball)
Sunday, Feb. 19, was a big day for Bay-Area boys basketball teams as the WIAA announced its playoff brackets. Although results were posted too late to make deadline, it is expected that WIAA D4 Washburn (15-6) and WIAA D5 Drummond (15-6) may loom as the lone teams playing host in the first round.
It will be an uphill climb for all the boys teams who will be competing in regionals and sectionals with some of the top-ranked teams in Wisconsin. Washburn, in particular, despite its ample athleticism and excellent coaching with 400-plus-win Duane Gasperini, faces a stiff run as one of the smallest schools in WIAA D4. Drummond, meanwhile, has a chance to make noise in the playoffs after a strong performance in the Indianhead Conference while fielding a team that must be considered athletic and skilled for a D5 program. Lumberjacks Head Coach Josh Hanson has taken Drummond to state before, and in a one-and-done format anything is possible.
