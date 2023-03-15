...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Preseason all-state selection Carter Lulich of South Shore did not disappoint in his senior year, helping the often shorthanded Cardinals tough out a 7-11 season in the Indianhead boys basketball conference. Lulich led the Indianhead in rebounding, finished second in assists, and fourth in scoring en route to his second team selection.
The Indianhead Conference boys basketball team was announced Monday, March 14, with a bevy of big scorers leading the way. Hurley’s Eli Talsma, a multiple time all-conference and all-state selection who finished second in scoring with a 27.3 point-per-game average – just behind Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec who led the league at 27.9 points per game – was chosen as conference player of the year.
The Bay Area was well-represented on the first and second teams with many returning all-conference selections including Zakovec, Washburn’s Brenden Watson, South Shore’s Carter Lulich and Drummond’s Alex Rasmussen. With a host of juniors returning to a team that went 26-2 and lost in overtime in the WIAA D5 sectional finals against a Chippewa Falls McDonell program which by all rights will be playing in WIAA D4 next season, it was not surprising that Solon Springs placed the most players on all teams. The Eagles will be the prohibitive favorite to win what will become the Northern Lights Conference next season, while also being considered a frontrunner for a state championship.
