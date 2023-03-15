Boys all conf

Preseason all-state selection Carter Lulich of South Shore did not disappoint in his senior year, helping the often shorthanded Cardinals tough out a 7-11 season in the Indianhead boys basketball conference. Lulich led the Indianhead in rebounding, finished second in assists, and fourth in scoring en route to his second team selection. 

 Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala

The Indianhead Conference boys basketball team was announced Monday, March 14, with a bevy of big scorers leading the way. Hurley’s Eli Talsma, a multiple time all-conference and all-state selection who finished second in scoring with a 27.3 point-per-game average – just behind Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec who led the league at 27.9 points per game – was chosen as conference player of the year.

The Bay Area was well-represented on the first and second teams with many returning all-conference selections including Zakovec, Washburn’s Brenden Watson, South Shore’s Carter Lulich and Drummond’s Alex Rasmussen. With a host of juniors returning to a team that went 26-2 and lost in overtime in the WIAA D5 sectional finals against a Chippewa Falls McDonell program which by all rights will be playing in WIAA D4 next season, it was not surprising that Solon Springs placed the most players on all teams. The Eagles will be the prohibitive favorite to win what will become the Northern Lights Conference next season, while also being considered a frontrunner for a state championship.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments