Border battle
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

It was an unproductive night for the Wisconsin high school basketball all-stars in the northern Wisconsin vs. northern Minnesota Border Battle held at the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday, March 28, by the Duluth Area Youth Basketball Association.

The Minnesota boys team jumped out to a big lead and topped Wisconsin 115-86 and the Minnesota girls won 95-78. Bay Area boys representative Carter Lulich, from South Shore, contributed 10 points on the night. Ashland's Brynn Erickson and South Shore's Lily Truchon competed for the Wisconsin girls team. (Photo by Kevin Scott)

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments