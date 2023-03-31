...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay MN to the Twin Ports and along the entire
South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches, except up to one inch for northern Douglas County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It was an unproductive night for the Wisconsin high school basketball all-stars in the northern Wisconsin vs. northern Minnesota Border Battle held at the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday, March 28, by the Duluth Area Youth Basketball Association.
The Minnesota boys team jumped out to a big lead and topped Wisconsin 115-86 and the Minnesota girls won 95-78. Bay Area boys representative Carter Lulich, from South Shore, contributed 10 points on the night. Ashland's Brynn Erickson and South Shore's Lily Truchon competed for the Wisconsin girls team. (Photo by Kevin Scott)
