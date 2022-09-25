...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gale-force gusts of 35 to 40
knots are possible this evening over the Outer Apostle Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
On a night on which all other Bay-Area teams were idle, the Ashland Oredockers squared off Friday, Sept. 23, against the Merrill Bluejays in a Great Northern Conference home game with GNC and WIAA playoff considerations hanging in the balance. Needing a win to get back to .500 in the GNC, Ashland fell to Merrill 28-6 as the 'Dockers struggled to stop a strong Bluejays running game that controlled time of possession and gave the 'Dockers little time to play catch up. Ashland now sits at 1-3 in the GNC with three games left against at Lakeland (2-2 in conference), at Antigo (1-3), and its home finale against Hayward (1-3). Merrill improves to 2-2.
