On a night on which all other Bay-Area teams were idle, the Ashland Oredockers squared off Friday, Sept. 23, against the Merrill Bluejays in a Great Northern Conference home game with GNC and WIAA playoff considerations hanging in the balance. Needing a win to get back to .500 in the GNC, Ashland fell to Merrill 28-6 as the 'Dockers struggled to stop a strong Bluejays running game that controlled time of possession and gave the 'Dockers little time to play catch up. Ashland now sits at 1-3 in the GNC with three games left against at Lakeland (2-2 in conference), at Antigo (1-3), and its home finale against Hayward (1-3). Merrill improves to 2-2.

