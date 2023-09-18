After several winning seasons while fielding highly competitive, lengthy and talented teams, the South Shore Cardinals in 2023-2024 are looking for improvement from a unit that has now graduated numerous all-conference players with the exception of senior Emily Montgomery. Head Coach Darla Lahti will rely on her team balance, and strong serving skills, to claim victories this year.
Although Bay Area volleyball teams in Ashland and Drummond might be the ones hovering among the top of the conference this season, South Shore Cardinals Head Coach Darla Lahti isn’t conceding a thing in 2023 despite having to replace two players, Beau Reijo and Lily Truchon, who were four-year contributors and multiple time all-conference selections. South Shore has been a force in the Northern Lights conference in years past, and does return Emily Montgomery who has been an all-conference performer as far back as 2020 when she made first team. But the ‘Cards slipped last season to 3-6 in the Northern Lights Conference, along with a solid 15-15 overall record, and currently stand at 1-2 in the NLC this season. Lahti’s goals for her team do not change from one year to the next, according to the coach.
“It’s always hard to look and see who will step up into roles,” she said. “Some really rise to the challenge and that is always fun to see. The goal every year is to be better than the last year. It is a process. Wins and losses don’t always show up … I take the little wins on goals as actual wins and build on them.”
