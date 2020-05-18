The School District of Ashland recently announced the resignation of David Beeksma as the head coach of the Oredockers’ cross country program. Coach Beeksma has other commitments that draw him away from coaching and running, though he will continue to love the sport through it all.
Coach Beeksma took over the head-coaching position in Ashland in 2016 with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sport of running. In his own words he “felt privileged to ride along as Ashland cross-country athletes continue the long streak of cross country state meet competition.”
That proved true over his tenure as numerous athletes succeeded at the highest level. Walker and Maury Miller, Amy Wallis and Sophie Mattson (2016); Walker and Maury Miller, and Ella Bauer (2017); and Elena George (2018-19) all competed at state. Besides those athletes, many more runners had tremendous success and growth in their running under the coaching and experience of Coach Beeksma.
“Cross country is a wonderful sport that requires incredible physical and mental determination and commitment,” he said. “Everyone toes the line and needs to be ready when the gun goes off. I absolutely love the atmosphere and beauty of cross country competition and wish the program at Ashland High School all the best. It is a great joy to see many Ashland athletes work so hard and experience improvement on the cross-country race course. While we all have different abilities, we have the same immense value. These athletes bring honor to their families, school, and our community with their work ethic and integrity.”
“We all appreciate the time and dedication Coach Beeksma put into the student-athletes and the overall program,” Ashland High School Director of Athletics and Activities Travis Larson said. “He is someone with seemingly unlimited knowledge of the sport and ability to make cross country athletes better. On a personal level, fellow coaches and athletes alike have always appreciated his positive and approachable demeanor and the well thought-out way he runs a program.”
“Words cannot express the deep gratitude and appreciation I have for all the students and their parents that I have had the opportunity to work with over the past years as a head coach,” Beeksma said. “Their hard work, enthusiasm and support has been and continues to be amazing.”
The School District of Ashland will begin a search for the next head cross country coach.
