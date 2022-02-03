Scoreboard

The teams in the Northern Conference of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League met at The Birkie start in Cable on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for their conference championship. Sean Meeker of CANSKI (Chequamegon Area Nordic Ski-a co-op between Ashland and Washburn) placed 11th, Victor Hart was 28th, Stasz Kaszuba (pictured, post-race) was 41st, and Colin Hinson finished 43rd. CANSKI placed sixth overall. (Contributed photo by Honore Kaszuba)

Boys basketball

All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Washburn hosts Mellen

Jan. 31 – Chequamegon 75, Bayfield 49

Feb. 1 -

Ashland 59, Barron 50

Hurley 90, Bayfield 57

Mellen 67, Butternut 41

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 27

Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49

Washburn at Mercer (tba)

Feb. 3 - (tba)

Bayfield at Drummond

Mellen at Washburn

Feb. 4 -

Ashland at Cameron

Bayfield hosts South Shore

Butternut hosts Mercer

Drummond hosts Mellen

Washburn hosts Solon Springs

Feb. 5 -

Ashland hosts St. Croix Falls

South Shore hosts Mellen

Feb. 7 -

Bayfield hosts Hurley

Feb. 8 -

Bayfield at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.

Butternut at Solon Springs

Drummond at Mercer

Mellen hosts Hurley

South Shore hosts Washburn

Feb. 11 -

Butternut hosts South Shore

Drummond hosts Solon Springs

Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.

Washburn at Bayfield

Feb. 12 -

Ashland at Cumberland

Washburn at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe

Feb. 14 -

Ashland hosts South Shore

Bayfield hosts Solong Springs

Butternut hosts Mellen

Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.

Washburn hosts Chequamegon

Feb. 15 -

Butternut hosts Birchwood

Bayfield hosts Mercer

Mellen hosts Phillips, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 -

Ashland hosts Ladysmith

Bayfield at Mellen

Butternut at Washburn

Drummond at South Shore

Feb. 19 -

Bayfield hosts Mellen

Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.

Washburn

Feb. 21 -

Ashland at Hayward

Bayfield at Phillips

Drummond hosts Luck

South Shore hosts Hurley

Feb. 24 -

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

Washburn hosts Drummond

 

Girls basketball

All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Though listed, Bayfield games postponed until further notice.

Jan. 31 –

Ashland 43, Cameron 40

Butternut 53, Bruce 51

Feb. 1 -

Mellen 49, Flambeau 42

Feb. 3 - (tba)

Ashland at St. Croix Falls

Bayfield at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe

Butternut at Solon Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Drummond hosts Webster

Mellen hosts Hurley

South Shore hosts Washburn

Feb. 4 -

Ashland at South Shore

Butternut hosts Mercer

Feb. 7 -

Bayfield hosts Washburn, 5:45 p.m.

Butternut hosts South Shore

Drummond hosts Solon Springs, 7 p.m

Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe

Feb. 8 -

Ashland hosts Cumberland

Drummond at Mercer, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 10 -

South Shore hosts Drummond, 6:15 p.m.

Washburn hosts Butternut

Feb. 11 - Ashland at Ladysmith

Feb. 14 -

Bayfield at South Shore, 6:15 p.m.

Butternut at Mellen

Feb. 15 -

Ashland hosts Hayward

Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 -

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

South Shore hosts Hurley

Washburn hosts Drummond

Gymnastics - Ashland

Times vary - contact AHS athletic dept.

Feb. 3 – hosts Wisconsin Rapids GNC Dual (tba)

Feb. 10 – at Stevens Point GNC Dual

Feb. 12 – hosts Ashland Invite

Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships

Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals

Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state

Hockey – Ashland

Feb. 1 - North Shore 4, Ashland 1

Feb. 4 - hosts Tomahawk, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 - hosts Reedsburg 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 - hosts Northwest, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 - hosts Kingsford, 7 p.m.

Ice Fishing

Feb. 5 - Ashland hosts WYA event

Feb. 12 - Ashland hosts Master Angler Challenge

Feb. 18-19 - Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids

Mar. 5-6 - Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney

Skiing

Alpine Ski - Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield

Feb. 1 - Ashwabay Invite (tba)

Feb. 7 - La Crosse Invite

Feb. 12 - Brule Mt. Rhinelander Invite

Feb. 14 - Granite Peak Wausau Invite

Feb. 18 - 21 - La Crosse State Meet

Nordic Ski - CANSKI

Feb. 1 - Northern Conference Race, CANSKI high school boys place 6th of 7 teams.

Feb. 5 - Ashwabay Summit Invite

Feb. 11-13 - WNSL State Meet

Feb. 24 - Junior Birkie and Birkie Events

 

Wrestling

Ashland:

Jan. 28 – Ashland 39, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 19

Feb. 5 – at Cumberland conf. meet

Feb. 12 – at Northwestern High School D2 regionals

Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.

Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.

Bayfield/Washburn HS (tba as information is available):

Feb. 12 –at Chequamegon High School D3 regionals

Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.

Northland College

Basketball - men's .

Feb. 4 - at Bethany Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 - at Martin Luther College, 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 11 - hosts Northwestern (MN), 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 - hosts North Central (MN), 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 18 - at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 - at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 23 - hosts UMAC semifinals

Feb. 25 - hosts UMAC championship

Basketball - women's

Feb. 4 - at Bethany Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 - at Martin Luther College, 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 - hosts Northwestern (MN), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 - hosts North Central (MN), 3 p.m.

Feb. 18 - at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 - at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.

Hockey - men's

All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Jan. 27 - Northland 2, UW-River Falls 1

Jan. 29 - UW-River Falls 3, Northland 1

Feb. 2 - hosts St. Scholastica (tba)

Feb. 4 - at UW-Eau Claire

Feb. 5 - at UW-Eau Claire

Feb. 11 - hosts UW-Stevens Point

Feb. 12 - hosts UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 - hosts WIAC 1st round, tba

Feb. 19 - hosts WIAC 1st round, tba

Feb. 25 - hosts WIAC semifinals, tba

Feb. 26 - hosts WIAC semifinals, tba

Mar. 6 - hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.

Hockey - women's

Jan. 28 - UW-River Falls 14, Northland 0

Jan. 29 - UW-River Falls 8, Northland 0

Feb. 4 - at UW-Stevens Point

Feb. 5 - at UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.

Feb. 11 - hosts UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

Feb. 12 - hosts UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m. (Senior Day)

Feb. 18 - at UW-Superior.

Feb. 19 - at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.

 

Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.

Ashland Ice Racing

All races start at 11:30 a.m

Feb. 5 -

Feb. 13

Feb. 20 - kids meet the driver(s)

Feb. 27

Mar. 6 - season finale

Mar. 13 - fun day

Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular updates. To access the racetrack enter at Maslowski Park.

