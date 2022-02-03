Boys basketball
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Washburn hosts Mellen
Jan. 31 – Chequamegon 75, Bayfield 49
Feb. 1 -
Ashland 59, Barron 50
Hurley 90, Bayfield 57
Mellen 67, Butternut 41
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 27
Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49
Washburn at Mercer (tba)
Feb. 3 - (tba)
Bayfield at Drummond
Mellen at Washburn
Feb. 4 -
Ashland at Cameron
Bayfield hosts South Shore
Butternut hosts Mercer
Drummond hosts Mellen
Washburn hosts Solon Springs
Feb. 5 -
Ashland hosts St. Croix Falls
South Shore hosts Mellen
Feb. 7 -
Bayfield hosts Hurley
Feb. 8 -
Bayfield at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.
Butternut at Solon Springs
Drummond at Mercer
Mellen hosts Hurley
South Shore hosts Washburn
Feb. 11 -
Butternut hosts South Shore
Drummond hosts Solon Springs
Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.
Washburn at Bayfield
Feb. 12 -
Ashland at Cumberland
Washburn at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe
Feb. 14 -
Ashland hosts South Shore
Bayfield hosts Solong Springs
Butternut hosts Mellen
Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.
Washburn hosts Chequamegon
Feb. 15 -
Butternut hosts Birchwood
Bayfield hosts Mercer
Mellen hosts Phillips, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 -
Ashland hosts Ladysmith
Bayfield at Mellen
Butternut at Washburn
Drummond at South Shore
Feb. 19 -
Bayfield hosts Mellen
Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.
Washburn
Feb. 21 -
Ashland at Hayward
Bayfield at Phillips
Drummond hosts Luck
South Shore hosts Hurley
Feb. 24 -
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
Washburn hosts Drummond
Girls basketball
All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Though listed, Bayfield games postponed until further notice.
Jan. 31 –
Ashland 43, Cameron 40
Butternut 53, Bruce 51
Feb. 1 -
Mellen 49, Flambeau 42
Feb. 3 - (tba)
Ashland at St. Croix Falls
Bayfield at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe
Butternut at Solon Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Drummond hosts Webster
Mellen hosts Hurley
South Shore hosts Washburn
Feb. 4 -
Ashland at South Shore
Butternut hosts Mercer
Feb. 7 -
Bayfield hosts Washburn, 5:45 p.m.
Butternut hosts South Shore
Drummond hosts Solon Springs, 7 p.m
Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe
Feb. 8 -
Ashland hosts Cumberland
Drummond at Mercer, 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 10 -
South Shore hosts Drummond, 6:15 p.m.
Washburn hosts Butternut
Feb. 11 - Ashland at Ladysmith
Feb. 14 -
Bayfield at South Shore, 6:15 p.m.
Butternut at Mellen
Feb. 15 -
Ashland hosts Hayward
Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 -
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
South Shore hosts Hurley
Washburn hosts Drummond
Gymnastics - Ashland
Times vary - contact AHS athletic dept.
Feb. 3 – hosts Wisconsin Rapids GNC Dual (tba)
Feb. 10 – at Stevens Point GNC Dual
Feb. 12 – hosts Ashland Invite
Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships
Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals
Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state
Hockey – Ashland
Feb. 1 - North Shore 4, Ashland 1
Feb. 4 - hosts Tomahawk, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 - hosts Reedsburg 1 p.m.
Feb. 8 - hosts Northwest, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 - hosts Kingsford, 7 p.m.
Ice Fishing
Feb. 5 - Ashland hosts WYA event
Feb. 12 - Ashland hosts Master Angler Challenge
Feb. 18-19 - Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids
Mar. 5-6 - Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney
Skiing
Alpine Ski - Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield
Feb. 1 - Ashwabay Invite (tba)
Feb. 7 - La Crosse Invite
Feb. 12 - Brule Mt. Rhinelander Invite
Feb. 14 - Granite Peak Wausau Invite
Feb. 18 - 21 - La Crosse State Meet
Nordic Ski - CANSKI
Feb. 1 - Northern Conference Race, CANSKI high school boys place 6th of 7 teams.
Feb. 5 - Ashwabay Summit Invite
Feb. 11-13 - WNSL State Meet
Feb. 24 - Junior Birkie and Birkie Events
Wrestling
Ashland:
Jan. 28 – Ashland 39, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 19
Feb. 5 – at Cumberland conf. meet
Feb. 12 – at Northwestern High School D2 regionals
Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.
Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.
Bayfield/Washburn HS (tba as information is available):
Feb. 12 –at Chequamegon High School D3 regionals
Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.
Northland College
Basketball - men's .
Feb. 4 - at Bethany Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at Martin Luther College, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 11 - hosts Northwestern (MN), 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 - hosts North Central (MN), 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 18 - at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 - at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 23 - hosts UMAC semifinals
Feb. 25 - hosts UMAC championship
Basketball - women's
Feb. 4 - at Bethany Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at Martin Luther College, 3 p.m.
Feb. 11 - hosts Northwestern (MN), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 - hosts North Central (MN), 3 p.m.
Feb. 18 - at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 - at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.
Hockey - men's
All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Jan. 27 - Northland 2, UW-River Falls 1
Jan. 29 - UW-River Falls 3, Northland 1
Feb. 2 - hosts St. Scholastica (tba)
Feb. 4 - at UW-Eau Claire
Feb. 5 - at UW-Eau Claire
Feb. 11 - hosts UW-Stevens Point
Feb. 12 - hosts UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.
Feb. 18 - hosts WIAC 1st round, tba
Feb. 19 - hosts WIAC 1st round, tba
Feb. 25 - hosts WIAC semifinals, tba
Feb. 26 - hosts WIAC semifinals, tba
Mar. 6 - hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.
Hockey - women's
Jan. 28 - UW-River Falls 14, Northland 0
Jan. 29 - UW-River Falls 8, Northland 0
Feb. 4 - at UW-Stevens Point
Feb. 5 - at UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.
Feb. 11 - hosts UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.
Feb. 12 - hosts UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m. (Senior Day)
Feb. 18 - at UW-Superior.
Feb. 19 - at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.
Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.
Ashland Ice Racing
All races start at 11:30 a.m
Feb. 5 -
Feb. 13
Feb. 20 - kids meet the driver(s)
Feb. 27
Mar. 6 - season finale
Mar. 13 - fun day
Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular updates. To access the racetrack enter at Maslowski Park.
