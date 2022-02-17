scoreboard

The Ashland Oredockers girls basketball team (10-13) defeated Hayward (6-17), 63-46, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Pictured is sophomore Hannah Bochler converting on a 3-point shot, one of three Bochler made on the night. Ashland is seeded sixth in WIAA regional play, where it will face third-seeded Rhinelander at Rhinelander on Fri., Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

Boys basketball

All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Feb. 14 -

South Shore 90, Ashland 79

Solon Springs 90, Bayfield 66

Mellen 69, Butternut 68

Drummond 51, Ironwood 39.

Chequamegon 71, Washburn 49

Feb. 15 -

Bayfield 79, Mercer 56

Butternut 49, Birchwood 33

Phillips 61, Mellen 55

Feb. 17 — (tba)

Bayfield at Phillips, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 18 -

Ashland hosts Ladysmith

Bayfield at Mellen

Butternut at Washburn

Drummond at South Shore

Feb. 19 -

Bayfield hosts Mellen

Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.

Washburn at Florence, 3 p.m.

Feb. 21 -

Ashland at Hayward

Bayfield at Phillips

Drummond hosts Luck

South Shore hosts Hurley

Feb. 24 -

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

Washburn hosts Drummond

Girls basketball

All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Feb. 14 -

Mellen 70, Butternut 39

Feb. 15 -

Ashland 63, Hayward 46

Drummond hosts Ironwood (tba)

South Shore 79, Chequamegon 30

Washburn 41, Mercer 34

Feb. 17 — (tba)

Mellen at Mercer

South Shore hosts Hurley

Washburn hosts Drummond

Feb. 18 -

Mellen at Washburn

Feb. 19 -

Butternut hosts White Lake, 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.

Drummond hosts Butternut

Mellen hosts Washburn

South Shore hosts Luck

Feb. 25 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.

Ashland at Rhinelander

Gymnastics — Ashland

Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.

Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships

Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals

Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state

Hockey – Ashland

Chippewa Falls 12, Ashland 0

Ice fishing

Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids

Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney

Skiing

Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield

Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet

Nordic Ski -

CANSKI & Drummond

Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie Events

Wrestling

Ashland:

Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.

Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.

Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.

Northland College

Basketball — men’s

Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 23 — hosts UMAC semifinals

Feb. 25 — hosts UMAC championship

Basketball — women’s

Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.

Hockey — men’s

All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Feb. 18 — at UW-Eau Claire (tba)

Feb. 19 — at UW-Eau Claire (tba)

Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)

Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)

Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.

Hockey — women’s

Feb. 18 — at UW-Superior

Feb. 19 — at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.

Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.

Ashland Ice Racing

All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.

Feb. 20 — kids meet the drivers

Feb. 26 — King of the Bay

Feb. 27

Mar. 6 — season finale

Mar. 13 — fun day

Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.

