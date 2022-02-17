Boys basketball
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Feb. 14 -
South Shore 90, Ashland 79
Solon Springs 90, Bayfield 66
Mellen 69, Butternut 68
Drummond 51, Ironwood 39.
Chequamegon 71, Washburn 49
Feb. 15 -
Bayfield 79, Mercer 56
Butternut 49, Birchwood 33
Phillips 61, Mellen 55
Feb. 17 — (tba)
Bayfield at Phillips, 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 18 -
Ashland hosts Ladysmith
Bayfield at Mellen
Butternut at Washburn
Drummond at South Shore
Feb. 19 -
Bayfield hosts Mellen
Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.
Washburn at Florence, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21 -
Ashland at Hayward
Bayfield at Phillips
Drummond hosts Luck
South Shore hosts Hurley
Feb. 24 -
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
Washburn hosts Drummond
Girls basketball
All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Feb. 14 -
Mellen 70, Butternut 39
Feb. 15 -
Ashland 63, Hayward 46
Drummond hosts Ironwood (tba)
South Shore 79, Chequamegon 30
Washburn 41, Mercer 34
Feb. 17 — (tba)
Mellen at Mercer
South Shore hosts Hurley
Washburn hosts Drummond
Feb. 18 -
Mellen at Washburn
Feb. 19 -
Butternut hosts White Lake, 2 p.m.
Feb. 22 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.
Drummond hosts Butternut
Mellen hosts Washburn
South Shore hosts Luck
Feb. 25 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.
Ashland at Rhinelander
Gymnastics — Ashland
Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.
Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships
Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals
Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state
Hockey – Ashland
Chippewa Falls 12, Ashland 0
Ice fishing
Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids
Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney
Skiing
Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield
Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet
Nordic Ski -
CANSKI & Drummond
Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie Events
Wrestling
Ashland:
Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.
Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.
Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.
Northland College
Basketball — men’s
Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 23 — hosts UMAC semifinals
Feb. 25 — hosts UMAC championship
Basketball — women’s
Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.
Hockey — men’s
All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Feb. 18 — at UW-Eau Claire (tba)
Feb. 19 — at UW-Eau Claire (tba)
Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)
Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)
Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.
Hockey — women’s
Feb. 18 — at UW-Superior
Feb. 19 — at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.
Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.
Ashland Ice Racing
All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.
Feb. 20 — kids meet the drivers
Feb. 26 — King of the Bay
Feb. 27
Mar. 6 — season finale
Mar. 13 — fun day
Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.
