The Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team (9-5-2 overall, 8-4-1 in Heart O' North Conference) lost a 0-0, (3-2) heartbreaker to the Somerset Spartans (17-3, 9-1 as champions of the Middle Border Conference) in the Division 4 regional finals at Somerset on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Coming into the tournament as a No. 4 seed playing its best soccer of the season, the 'Guards easily dismissed HON foe and No. 5 seed Cumberland (7-12-1 overall, 6-5-1 HON) at home 4-0 before traveling to face the No.1 seeded Spartans. After battling to a 0-0 overtime draw, the 'Guards fell 3-2 in the ensuing shootout which is an essential part of the WIAA single-elimination playoff format in which, unlike in regular season when ties are recognized, a winning team must emerge to advance onto the next round.

Washburn may take heart knowing that the vast majority of its roster returns for next season, featuring several underclassmen such as sophomore standout Wyatt Melek  and a bevy of freshman, with a wealth of high-level playing experience and significant time to increase both athleticism and skills. 

 

