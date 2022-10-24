...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Some higher gale force gusts will be possible
as well, mainly mid morning into the afternoon and closer to
shore.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team (9-5-2 overall, 8-4-1 in Heart O' North Conference) lost a 0-0, (3-2) heartbreaker to the Somerset Spartans (17-3, 9-1 as champions of the Middle Border Conference) in the Division 4 regional finals at Somerset on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Coming into the tournament as a No. 4 seed playing its best soccer of the season, the 'Guards easily dismissed HON foe and No. 5 seed Cumberland (7-12-1 overall, 6-5-1 HON) at home 4-0 before traveling to face the No.1 seeded Spartans. After battling to a 0-0 overtime draw, the 'Guards fell 3-2 in the ensuing shootout which is an essential part of the WIAA single-elimination playoff format in which, unlike in regular season when ties are recognized, a winning team must emerge to advance onto the next round.
Washburn may take heart knowing that the vast majority of its roster returns for next season, featuring several underclassmen such as sophomore standout Wyatt Melek and a bevy of freshman, with a wealth of high-level playing experience and significant time to increase both athleticism and skills.
