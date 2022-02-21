Boys basketball
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Feb. 17 -
Bayfield 53, Phillips 44
Feb. 18 -
Ladysmith 69, Ashland 29
Bayfield 72, Mellen 70
Washburn 73, Butternut 27
Drummond at South Shore (cancel)
Feb. 19 -
Mellen 84, Bayfield 77
Butternut 68, White Lake 53.
Feb. 21 — (tba)
Ashland at Hayward
Bayfield at Phillips
Drummond hosts Luck
South Shore hosts Hurley
Feb. 24 -
Ashland hosts Superior
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
Washburn hosts Drummond
Mar. 1 — WIAA boys regional play begins. All area teams play in D2 or D5 sectional #1. Times and locations tba.
Girls basketball
All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Feb. 17 -
Mellen 57, Mercer 17
Hurley 57, South Shore 39
Drummond 68, Washburn 35
Feb. 18 -
Ashland 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20
Washburn 74, Mellen 38
Feb. 19 -
Butternut 50, White Lake 10
Feb. 22 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.
Drummond hosts Butternut
Mellen hosts Washburn
South Shore hosts Luck
Feb. 25 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.
Ashland at Rhinelander
Gymnastics — Ashland
Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.
Feb. 19 – GNC Championships — Ashland 5th place as team; Catie McPherson 3rd overall
Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals
Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state
Ice fishing
Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament; Ashland places 16th out of 49 teams.
Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney
Skiing
Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield
Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet
Nordic Ski -
CANSKI & Drummond
Wisconsin nordic ski state championships: CANSKI -Sean Meeker 34th, Victor Hart 54th, Stasz Kaszuba 97th; Drummond — Devan Arthur 120th, Sam Tuttle 132nd.
Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie events competing as individuals
Wrestling
Ashland:
Feb. 19 – Amery sectionals: Austin Defoe wins sectionals at 126 lbs. Isaac Pearce places 3rd at 220 lbs. Both advance to the state meet.
Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.
Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.
Northland College
Basketball — men’s
Feb. 18 — Crown College 97, Northland 57
Feb. 19 — Northland 86, UM-Morris 84
Feb. 23 — 26 — hosts UMAC tournament
Basketball — women’s
Feb. 18 — Crown College 84, Northland 52
Feb. 19 — MN-Morris 93, Northland 44
Hockey — men’s
All games 7 p.m, unless otherwise noted
Feb. 18 — UW-Eau Claire 8, Northland 1
Feb. 19 — UW-Eau Claire 1, Northland 0
Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)
Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)
Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.
Hockey — women’s
Feb. 18 — UW-Superior 6, Northland 0
Feb. 19 — UW-Superior 3, Northland 0
Ashland Ice Racing
All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.
Feb. 20 — kids meet the drivers
Feb. 26 — King of the Bay
Feb. 27
Mar. 6 — season finale
Mar. 13 — fun day
Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.
