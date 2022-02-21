Scoreboard

In a game to decide the Indianhead Conference championship, the visiting Hurley Northstars (15-1 in conference, 20-4 overall) defeated the host South Shore Cardinals (14-2, 20-4) 57-39 on Thurs., Feb. 17. South Shore begins WIAA regional play at home on Tuesday, Feb. 22 vs. No. 14 seed Luck. With both teams competing in the same regional, Hurley as the No. 2 seed and South Shore No. 3, should the Cardinals get past Luck there is a strong possibility the teams will face each other again in the regional finals which take place Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The site has yet to be determined. Junior Lily Truchon led South Shore with 25 points in the loss, while Hurley’s top scorers were senior Kylee Hewitt (19 points), senior Olivia France (15 points), and junior Melissa DiGiorgio (16 points). (Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala)

Boys basketball

All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Feb. 17 -

Bayfield 53, Phillips 44

Feb. 18 -

Ladysmith 69, Ashland 29

Bayfield 72, Mellen 70

Washburn 73, Butternut 27

Drummond at South Shore (cancel)

Feb. 19 -

Mellen 84, Bayfield 77

Butternut 68, White Lake 53.

Feb. 21 — (tba)

Ashland at Hayward

Bayfield at Phillips

Drummond hosts Luck

South Shore hosts Hurley

Feb. 24 -

Ashland hosts Superior

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

Washburn hosts Drummond

Mar. 1 — WIAA boys regional play begins. All area teams play in D2 or D5 sectional #1. Times and locations tba.

Girls basketball

All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Feb. 17 -

Mellen 57, Mercer 17

Hurley 57, South Shore 39

Drummond 68, Washburn 35

Feb. 18 -

Ashland 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20

Washburn 74, Mellen 38

Feb. 19 -

Butternut 50, White Lake 10

Feb. 22 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.

Drummond hosts Butternut

Mellen hosts Washburn

South Shore hosts Luck

Feb. 25 — WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.

Ashland at Rhinelander

Gymnastics — Ashland

Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.

Feb. 19 – GNC Championships — Ashland 5th place as team; Catie McPherson 3rd overall

Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals

Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state

Ice fishing

Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament; Ashland places 16th out of 49 teams.

Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney

Skiing

Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield

Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet

Nordic Ski -

CANSKI & Drummond

Wisconsin nordic ski state championships: CANSKI -Sean Meeker 34th, Victor Hart 54th, Stasz Kaszuba 97th; Drummond — Devan Arthur 120th, Sam Tuttle 132nd.

Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie events competing as individuals

Wrestling

Ashland:

Feb. 19 – Amery sectionals: Austin Defoe wins sectionals at 126 lbs. Isaac Pearce places 3rd at 220 lbs. Both advance to the state meet.

Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.

Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.

Northland College

Basketball — men’s

Feb. 18 — Crown College 97, Northland 57

Feb. 19 — Northland 86, UM-Morris 84

Feb. 23 — 26 — hosts UMAC tournament

Basketball — women’s

Feb. 18 — Crown College 84, Northland 52

Feb. 19 — MN-Morris 93, Northland 44

Hockey — men’s

All games 7 p.m, unless otherwise noted

Feb. 18 — UW-Eau Claire 8, Northland 1

Feb. 19 — UW-Eau Claire 1, Northland 0

Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)

Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)

Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.

Hockey — women’s

Feb. 18 — UW-Superior 6, Northland 0

Feb. 19 — UW-Superior 3, Northland 0

Ashland Ice Racing

All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.

Feb. 20 — kids meet the drivers

Feb. 26 — King of the Bay

Feb. 27

Mar. 6 — season finale

Mar. 13 — fun day

Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.

